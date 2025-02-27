Aptamer Group Plc Announces Change in Major Holdings

Aptamer Group Plc ( (GB:APTA) ) has provided an announcement.

Aptamer Group Plc announced a change in its major holdings, with Dowgate Group Limited adjusting its voting rights in the company. The adjustment saw Dowgate Group’s voting rights decrease from 5.05% to 4.96%, reflecting a slight reduction in their stake. This change in holdings could influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact its strategic decisions moving forward.

More about Aptamer Group Plc

Aptamer Group Plc operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of aptamer-based technologies. These aptamers are synthetic molecules that can bind to specific targets, offering applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.

YTD Price Performance: 17.57%

Average Trading Volume: 14,425,409

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £8.66M

