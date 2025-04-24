APT Electronics Announces Proposed Board and Supervisory Committee Elections

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2551) ) just unveiled an announcement.

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed election of its fourth session of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee, which will be considered at the 2024 annual general meeting. The company has nominated candidates for executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive director positions, ensuring compliance with independence guidelines. The elected directors will serve a three-year term, with specified remuneration for independent directors, and the company emphasizes the candidates’ independence and lack of conflicting interests.

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the electronics industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

