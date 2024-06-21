Applyflow Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 13,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code AFW, with an issue date set for June 21, 2024. This move, detailed in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules, could signal a new phase of growth for the company and represents an opportunity for investors to engage with Applyflow’s expanding market presence.

