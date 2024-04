Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited, soon to be renamed ‘FMR Resources Limited’, has released documents for its upcoming General Meeting on 23 May 2024, which are crucial for shareholders’ decision-making. The meeting will take place in Subiaco, WA and shareholders are encouraged to review the information thoroughly and seek professional advice if necessary before casting their vote.

