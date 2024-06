APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Applus Services, S.A. has announced that its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, held on June 27, 2024, saw the approval of all proposed resolutions except for one. The exception was the reelection of an independent director, which was not voted on as Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. exercised its right to appoint a proprietary director instead.

