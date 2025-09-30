APPlife Digital Solutions Delays Annual Report

APPlife Digital Solutions ( (ALDS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to compile and analyze supporting documentation, which is necessary for the completion of the Form 10-K and for the company’s independent registered public accounting firm to finish its audit and review. The company anticipates filing the report no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date. There are no expected significant changes in the financial results from the previous fiscal year. The company is committed to ongoing compliance efforts, as indicated by the signature of Michael Hill, Chief Executive Officer, on the notification.

More about APPlife Digital Solutions

Average Trading Volume: 64,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.17M

Find detailed analytics on ALDS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue