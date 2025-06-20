APPlife Digital Solutions Completes Acquisition of Sugar Auto Parts

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from APPlife Digital Solutions ( (ALDS) ) is now available.

On June 13, 2025, APPlife Digital Solutions completed the acquisition of Sugar Auto Parts, exchanging 240 million shares of restricted common stock and issuing new classes of preferred stock. This strategic move, which included a cash payment from Sugar, strengthens APPlife’s position in the e-commerce and automotive parts marketplace. Additionally, leadership changes were announced with Michael Hill appointed as CEO and Chairman, and Barrett Evans as CFO, both bringing extensive experience to their roles.

More about APPlife Digital Solutions

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., based in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The company focuses on developing platforms that enhance buying and selling experiences, with current projects including LiftKits4Less, a leading e-commerce platform for Suspension Lift Systems, and Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace.

Average Trading Volume: 34,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.86M

