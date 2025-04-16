Applied Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Leadership Changes

Applied Therapeutics ( (APLT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Applied Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for rare diseases, particularly targeting validated molecular pathways. The company’s lead candidate, govorestat, is aimed at treating conditions like Classic Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency.

In its latest earnings report, Applied Therapeutics highlighted significant leadership changes and ongoing regulatory interactions for its drug candidate govorestat. The company appointed John H. Johnson as Executive Chairman and Les Funtleyder as Interim CEO, alongside other key appointments to strengthen its regulatory and quality functions.

Financially, Applied Therapeutics reported a net loss of $105.6 million for the year 2024, a slight improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company saw an increase in cash reserves to $79.4 million, up from $49.9 million the previous year, despite a rise in general and administrative expenses driven by commercial and legal activities.

The company continues to focus on advancing its govorestat programs, addressing feedback from the FDA, and exploring accelerated approval pathways for its treatments. With a robust leadership team now in place, Applied Therapeutics is poised to navigate the regulatory landscape and further its mission of addressing unmet needs in rare diseases.

