Applied Nutrition PLC Surpasses Revenue Expectations and Expands Global Reach

Applied Nutrition PLC ( (GB:APN) ) has provided an announcement.

Applied Nutrition PLC has announced its final results for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, reporting a 24.2% increase in revenue to £107.1 million, surpassing IPO guidance and aligning with market expectations. The company has expanded its global footprint, launched new products, and completed a factory extension, increasing its revenue capacity to approximately £200 million. With strong sales growth continuing into FY26, the company is poised to capture further market share both in the UK and internationally, supported by ongoing capital investments to boost capacity and capabilities.

More about Applied Nutrition PLC

Applied Nutrition PLC is a leading sports nutrition, health, and wellness brand headquartered in the UK. The company formulates and creates nutrition products, aiming to be the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market. It sells products in over 85 countries, targeting elite athletes, gym goers, and health-conscious consumers. The company operates a global business-to-business model, facilitating a low-risk, cost-effective go-to-market strategy, and has developed four product ranges: Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.

Average Trading Volume: 266,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £455M

