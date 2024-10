Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (TSE:APLI) has released an update.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. has showcased promising results for its ATI-1701 vaccine candidate, which offers full protection against tularemia in animal models for up to a year. The company has secured a $14 million funding commitment from the United States Air Force Academy to advance ATI-1701 towards FDA submission in 2025.

