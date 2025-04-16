Appen Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Appen Ltd. ( (AU:APX) ) has issued an announcement.

Appen Ltd. has announced that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its associates have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of April 14, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

More about Appen Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -67.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $147.6M

