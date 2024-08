Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Limited has responded to the ASX regarding a recent surge in share price and trading volume, confirming that there is no undisclosed information affecting the company’s shares and asserting compliance with all necessary Listing Rules. The company’s secretary assured the ASX that the response adheres to Appen’s disclosure policy and has been properly authorized.

