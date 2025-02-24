Apollo Silver Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Apollo Gold ( (TSE:APGO) ) is now available.

Apollo Silver Corp. has announced the appointment of Jackie Przybylowski to its Board of Directors, bringing her expertise in financial analysis and corporate investment strategy within the mining and precious metals industry. This strategic move aims to enhance stakeholder value and advance Apollo Silver’s project portfolio, while former board member Collette Brown-Rodriguez transitions to an advisory role, continuing her contribution to the company’s growth.

More about Apollo Gold

Apollo Silver is engaged in the advancement of precious metals projects, focusing on silver exploration and resource development. The company operates significant projects such as the Calico Project in California and the Cinco de Mayo Project in Mexico, with a strong leadership team driving its endeavors in tier-one jurisdictions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.87%

Average Trading Volume: 417,222

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$61.76M

