Apollo Silver Announces AGM Results and CEO Transition

Apollo Silver Corp. shareholders have shown strong support for management proposals at the recent AGM, with majority votes for the election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and endorsement of the employee Share Option Plan. Following CEO Tom Peregoodoff’s retirement, Andrew Bowering steps in as the Interim President and CEO, ensuring continuity as the search for a full-time successor proceeds. The company, known for advancing precious metals projects, remains focused on its significant silver resources in California.

