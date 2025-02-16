Apollo Power Announces Employee Option Allocation

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Apollo Power ( (IL:APLP) ) has issued an announcement.

Apollo Power Ltd. has announced a private offering of options to its employees as part of its equity compensation plan. The company will allocate up to 5,000,000 options with an expiration date of January 15, 2017, and an additional 2,682,000 options expiring on February 16, 2025, with each option exercisable into ordinary shares of the company. This initiative is designed to incentivize employees, enhancing their stake in the company’s growth and performance.

More about Apollo Power

YTD Price Performance: -3.55%

Average Trading Volume: 193,195

Current Market Cap: ILS244M

