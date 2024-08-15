Apollo Future Mobility Plans Key Financial Meeting

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HK:0860) has released an update.

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, at the company’s main office in Hong Kong, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman and executive director, Hui Chun Ying, and the board currently consists of five members, including two executive and three independent non-executive directors.

