Apollo Entities Exit Substantial Holding in Cooper Energy

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its associated entities have ceased to be a substantial holder in Cooper Energy Limited, relinquishing their interest in 175,681,366 ordinary shares as of September 9, 2024. This marks a significant change in shareholding for Cooper Energy, with Apollo entities having previously declared a substantial holding back on July 17, 2024.

For further insights into AU:COE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.