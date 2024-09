Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its associated entities have officially ceased to be substantial holders in Omni Bridgeway Limited as of September 9, 2024. This development comes after the entities’ relevant interest in Omni Bridgeway’s 16,345,200 ordinary shares has ended, with no consideration involved in this change.

