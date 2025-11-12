Apogee Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Progress

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. ( (APGE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel biologics aimed at treating inflammatory and immunology (I&I) conditions such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The company is known for its innovative approach in optimizing biologics for enhanced efficacy and dosing convenience.

In its latest earnings report, Apogee Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its pipeline, with several key clinical data readouts anticipated in 2026. The company also reported positive interim results from its Phase 1 trial of APG333 and completed a substantial public offering, bolstering its financial position.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter of 2025 include a net loss of $65 million, primarily driven by increased research and development (R&D) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. The company successfully raised $345 million through a public equity offering, resulting in a pro forma cash position of $913 million, which is expected to support operations into the second half of 2028.

Apogee’s strategic focus remains on advancing its lead program, APG777, with accelerated timelines for clinical trials in asthma and AD. The company is also exploring combination therapies, such as APG279, which combines APG777 with another novel antibody for potentially improved clinical outcomes.

Looking ahead, Apogee Therapeutics is poised for a transformative year in 2026, with multiple clinical milestones on the horizon. The company’s robust financial position and strategic advancements in its pipeline underscore its commitment to delivering innovative therapies to patients in need.

