Apogee Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Results

The latest update is out from Apogee Therapeutics ( (APGE) ).

On November 10, 2025, Apogee Therapeutics announced positive interim Phase 1 results for APG333, which exceeded trial objectives and demonstrated potential for 3- and 6-month dosing. The company also reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a strong cash position following a $345 million public offering, which supports operations into the second half of 2028. Apogee is advancing its pipeline with several key readouts expected in 2026, positioning itself for significant progress in the treatment of inflammatory and immunology diseases.

The most recent analyst rating on (APGE) stock is a Buy with a $109.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Apogee Therapeutics stock, see the APGE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APGE is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects the company’s early-stage biotech position, with significant financial risks due to no revenue and high cash burn. Positive clinical trial results and a strong cash position are key strengths, but valuation concerns and technical analysis suggest caution.

More about Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing optimized, novel biologics targeting the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company aims to deliver best-in-class efficacy and dosing through its antibody programs, which are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 663,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.64B

