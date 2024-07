Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Apex Metro Investments Limited has become a substantial holder in Cambium Bio Limited, acquiring a 11.3% interest through a share swap deal. The transaction involved 69,157,904 ordinary shares, marking a significant move in Cambium Bio’s ownership structure. This strategic acquisition reflects Apex’s commitment to expanding its influence in the biotechnology sector.

