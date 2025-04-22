APAC Resources Delays Offer Document Dispatch for Dragon Mining Acquisition

An announcement from APAC Resources ( (HK:1104) ) is now available.

APAC Resources Limited, through its subsidiary Allied Properties Resources Limited, has announced a delay in the dispatch of the offer document related to its pre-conditional voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued shares of Dragon Mining Limited. The delay is due to the need for additional time to fulfill pre-conditions and finalize the offer document. The extension has been granted until June 2, 2025, and further announcements will be made regarding the dispatch or any changes to the timetable. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the offer may not proceed or become unconditional.

More about APAC Resources

APAC Resources Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, focusing on resource investment and commodity business. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mining assets, with a market focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

YTD Price Performance: 5.83%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $217.7M

See more data about 1104 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue