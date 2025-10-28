APAC Realty Expands ERA Brand to Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

APAC Realty Ltd. ( (SG:CLN) ) just unveiled an update.

APAC Realty Limited has expanded its ERA brand into Hong Kong through a partnership with Hong Kong Morning Dragon Company Limited. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the corrected residential property prices in Hong Kong and enhance cross-border transactions in the Asia Pacific region. The expansion is expected to connect Singapore buyers with opportunities in Hong Kong, driven by policy shifts and rising affordability. The new ERA Hong Kong Morning Dragon will be led by experienced industry veterans, Michelle Chan and Benny Wong, and will benefit from ERA’s global platform and advanced capabilities.

More about APAC Realty Ltd.

APAC Realty Limited is a prominent real estate brokerage company known for its market-leading ERA brand in Singapore. The company operates across 14 Asia Pacific countries and territories, with a network of over 21,900 advisors. APAC Realty focuses on providing real estate services and solutions, leveraging its extensive network and advanced PropTech capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,492,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$301.7M

