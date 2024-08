Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited has experienced a change in shareholding, with APAC Resources Limited increasing its stake through market purchases and option exercises between November 2023 and August 2024. This move has altered APAC Group’s voting power in Fenix Resources, as detailed in a recent Form 604 submission to the Australian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into AU:FEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.