APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

APA Group has announced the appointment of new director Samantha Lewis, effective from October 1, 2024. Lewis holds 7,600 ordinary stapled securities through the Lewis Superannuation Fund, where she benefits as a director of the fund’s trustee, Johsam Pty Ltd. No further director’s interests in contracts were disclosed in the initial director’s interest notice.

