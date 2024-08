Aozora Bank (JP:8304) has released an update.

Aozora Bank has declared a dividend of 19 yen per share for the first quarter of FY2024, a significant decrease from the previous year’s 38 yen for the same period. The total dividend amount for this quarter is 2,219 million yen, funded from retained earnings. Despite the reduction, Aozora maintains its forecast for the full-year dividend at 76 yen per share.

