AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. (JP:8219) has released an update.

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. reports a favorable sales performance for jackets and pants, although suit sales have lagged in June 2024. No new store openings or relocations were noted, but one UL MEASURE’S store was closed. The provided sales figures are preliminary and subject to revision following accounting standards.

