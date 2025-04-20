Aoxin Q&M Faces Demand for Payment from Controlling Shareholder

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. ( (SG:1D4) ) has issued an announcement.

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. has announced that its controlling shareholder, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited, has issued a letter of demand to the company’s Executive Director and Group CEO, Dr. Shao Yongxin, for a payment of approximately S$13 million. This demand arises from shortfalls under profit guarantees related to a past acquisition. The Board of Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. has stated that this issue is not expected to materially impact the company’s financial position, but they will evaluate any implications for Dr. Shao’s role as CEO.

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. operates in the dental industry, focusing on providing dental services and management. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of dental clinics and hospitals, primarily in China.

