Aon Completes Sale of Wealth Businesses

Aon ( (AON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Aon plc completed the sale of a significant majority of its wealth businesses, including Wealthspire Advisors, Fiducient Advisors, and Newport Private Wealth, to Madison Dearborn Partners. This transaction marks a strategic shift in Aon’s operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relationships by narrowing its focus on core service areas.

Aon plc operates in the professional services industry, providing a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive services to help clients manage risk and improve performance.

