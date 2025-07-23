AOKI Holdings Implements Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AOKI Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8214) ) has shared an announcement.

AOKI Holdings Inc. has announced the disposal of its treasury stock to implement a restricted stock compensation plan for its directors. This initiative aims to align the interests of directors with shareholders and incentivize directors to contribute to the company’s sustained growth. The plan involves issuing 63,300 shares of common stock to directors, with a transfer restriction period of three years to ensure long-term commitment.

More about AOKI Holdings, Inc.

AOKI Holdings Inc. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing apparel and lifestyle products. The company is known for its clothing lines and related services, catering primarily to the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 200,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen139.6B

For detailed information about 8214 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

