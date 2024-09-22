ANZ Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back Program

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has updated the market with a daily buy-back notification, revealing the on-market repurchase of 496,583 ordinary shares by Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited. This latest transaction is part of an ongoing buy-back program that has seen a total of 27,204,975 shares repurchased to date. The activity reflects ANZ’s continued efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

