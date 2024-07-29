ANZ Group Holdings Executes Share Buy-Back

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary shares, with UBS Securities Australia Limited purchasing 574,983 shares on the previous day. This move is part of a larger buy-back scheme where 8,549,756 shares have already been acquired prior to the latest transaction. The buy-back reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

