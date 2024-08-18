ANZ Group Holdings Announces Share Buy-Back

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary shares, with 492,048 shares repurchased on the previous day through UBS Securities Australia Limited. The buy-back is part of a continuing effort, as reported on August 19, 2024, following the company’s initial notification on May 7, 2024. This update signifies ANZ’s active management of its share capital, a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

