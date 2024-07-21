ANZ Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of their ordinary shares, with 733,844 shares repurchased on the previous day by UBS Securities Australia Limited. This move is part of an ongoing buy-back program that has seen a total of 5,346,221 shares bought back to date. The financial community is keeping a close eye on ANZ’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

