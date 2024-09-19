ANZ Group Completes Share Buy-Back Cancellation

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced the successful cancellation of 7,152,500 of its ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back that took effect on September 19, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest announcement, comes as part of the company’s capital management strategy. Investors in the stock market may take interest in how this could influence the company’s share value and market performance.

