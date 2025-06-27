Anywhere Real Estate Issues $500M Senior Secured Notes

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Anywhere Real Estate ate ( (HOUS) ) has shared an update.

On June 26, 2025, Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC and Anywhere Co-Issuer Corp. issued $500 million in 9.750% senior secured second lien notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to repurchase $345 million of their 0.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2026 and to repay part of their Revolving Credit Facility. The notes are secured by second-priority liens on the issuers’ assets and are subject to various covenants and redemption options. This financial maneuver is expected to impact the company’s debt structure and financial strategy.

Spark’s Take on HOUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOUS is a Neutral.

The score reflects improvements in financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in the luxury segment and cost savings. However, profitability challenges and high leverage weigh down the score. Technical analysis indicates neutral to modest bullish momentum, while valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings.

More about Anywhere Real Estate ate

Average Trading Volume: 1,006,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $391.3M

