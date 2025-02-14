AnyMind Group Surpasses Financial Targets with Strong Regional Growth

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An announcement from AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) is now available.

AnyMind Group Inc. has reported a remarkable financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 2024, with revenue and gross profit significantly exceeding initial targets, driven by strong results across all business segments and regions. Notable growth was seen in the Marketing, D2C/E-Commerce, and Partner Growth Businesses, with significant contributions from their operations in Southeast Asia, indicating robust market positioning and operational success.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. is involved in various industries including marketing, D2C/e-commerce, and partner growth. The company offers solutions such as influencer marketing platforms and e-commerce services, with a focus on supporting enterprise brands and creators, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 18.81%

Average Trading Volume: 308,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen71.83B

