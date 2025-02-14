AnyMind Group Reports Surpassing Earnings and Deferred Tax Gains

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has provided an announcement.

AnyMind Group Inc. reported a significant positive discrepancy between its forecasted and actual earnings for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Increased revenue from new customers and improved performance in its Marketing Business led to profits exceeding expectations. The company also benefited from foreign exchange gains due to market fluctuations and recorded substantial deferred tax gains, resulting in a net income far surpassing previous estimates.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. operates in the technology industry, offering a range of services across D2C/E-Commerce, Partner Growth, and Marketing businesses. The company focuses on enhancing productivity and serving new customers both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 18.81%

Average Trading Volume: 308,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen71.83B

