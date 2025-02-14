AnyMind Group Exceeds Financial Forecasts for FY2024, Reports Strong Growth Across Segments

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An update from AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) is now available.

AnyMind Group Inc. reported significant financial growth in FY2024, with revenue and gross profit exceeding revised forecasts by achieving 103.3% and 102.5% respectively. The company’s operating profit also surpassed expectations, reaching 2.56 billion yen, driven by strong performance across all business segments and regions. Key growth was observed in the D2C/e-commerce business and in Southeast Asia, with gains from foreign exchange and deferred tax assets positively impacting net income. Despite challenges in the publisher growth support services due to industry changes, AnyMind anticipates continued stable growth.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on marketing, direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce, and partner growth services. The company emphasizes influencer marketing through its platform AnyTag and has been expanding its enterprise e-commerce business, particularly in Southeast Asia, by integrating AI-driven solutions like AnyAI and AnyLive. AnyMind also supports publishers and creators, with a notable presence in regions like Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Greater China.

YTD Price Performance: 18.81%

Average Trading Volume: 308,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen71.83B

Learn more about 5027 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.