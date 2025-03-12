AnyMind Group Becomes Exclusive Distributor for Moyuum in Indonesia

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has provided an update.

AnyMind Group has been appointed as the exclusive online distributor for Moyuum, a Korean baby product brand, in Indonesia. Utilizing its e-commerce management platform AnyX, AnyMind will manage Moyuum’s operations across major online marketplaces like Tokopedia, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. The partnership aims to enhance Moyuum’s live commerce strategy through AnyMind’s GenAI-powered platform, AnyLive, and professional live-streaming services, capitalizing on the growing trend of live shopping in Indonesia. This collaboration is expected to expand Moyuum’s market reach and create borderless business opportunities, reinforcing AnyMind’s position in the e-commerce sector.

AnyMind Group is a Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) company specializing in marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation. It offers a range of solutions for brand commerce and partner growth, including platforms for manufacturing, e-commerce enablement, live commerce, marketing, logistics, and AI utilization. The company operates in 15 markets with over 1,800 staff across 24 offices.

