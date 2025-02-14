AnyMind Group Acquires AnyReach to Expand E-Gifting Capabilities

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has shared an announcement.

AnyMind Group Inc. announced the acquisition of AnyReach Inc., a Japanese company specializing in e-gifting technology, to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the growing e-commerce market in Japan, projected to expand significantly by 2027, positioning AnyMind to enhance its offerings in the e-gifting space, particularly in fashion, cosmetics, and food industries.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. is a technology company founded in Singapore in 2016 with a presence in 15 countries, primarily in Asia. It offers a range of services including brand building, production management, media management, e-commerce development, marketing, and logistics management, leveraging a BPaaS model to support business growth.

YTD Price Performance: 18.81%

Average Trading Volume: 308,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen71.83B

