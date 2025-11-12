Antipodes Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in TSMC Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Antipodes Partners Ltd, managed by Jacob Mitchell, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 7,713 shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) has reported strong financial performance with a significant increase in net revenue for October 2025, marking an 11.0% rise from September 2025 and a 16.9% increase from October 2024. The company projects a 22% year-over-year revenue increase for Q4 2025, driven by demand in AI and advanced technology sectors. Despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts, TSMC continues to focus on advanced technologies, with 3-nanometer process technology contributing significantly to its revenue. The company’s stock has experienced mixed options sentiment, with shares fluctuating between $295 and $301. Analyst ratings remain positive with a Buy rating and a price target of $360.00. Additionally, TSMC North America announced Sajiv Dalal as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2026, to strengthen operations in North America.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators show a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts.

YTD Price Performance: 50.77%

Average Trading Volume: 12,660,424

Current Market Cap: $1221.7B

