Antipodes Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Antipodes Partners Ltd, managed by Jacob Mitchell, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 517,967 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOGL is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. The company’s strategic investments in AI and cloud services are enhancing growth prospects. However, the high valuation and increased costs pose some risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GOOGL stock, click here.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: 53.75%

Average Trading Volume: 33,673,672

Current Market Cap: $3369.3B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue