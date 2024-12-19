Antipa Minerals Plans Major Securities Issue

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 640 million ordinary fully paid securities, set for December 27, 2024. This move could be an opportunity for investors interested in expanding their portfolio within the mining sector. Antipa’s strategic decision aims to bolster its financial standing and growth potential in the market.

