Antipa Minerals Clarifies Securities Quotation Update

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has issued an update correcting typographical errors in its previous announcement regarding the application for quotation of securities. This update reassures investors of the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its financial disclosures. Stay informed as Antipa continues to develop its mineral assets and navigate the financial markets.

