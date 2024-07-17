Antilles Gold Set to Expand Market Presence

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, specifically 232,446,377 listed options expiring on December 31, 2026, under a yet-to-be-confirmed code. The announcement, dated Wednesday, July 17, 2024, indicates the company’s application for these securities to be quoted on the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange). This move could indicate potential growth opportunities for investors in the mining sector.

