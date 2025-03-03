Antilles Gold Secures $1.05M for Cuban Mine Development

Antilles Gold ( (AU:AAU) ) has provided an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has successfully raised $1.05 million through a share placement to support working capital and the development of the Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine in Cuba. Existing shareholders, including Asean Group Investments Ltd and Lucerne Enterprises Ltd, participated significantly in the placement, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth potential. The investors plan to hold their shares long-term and may provide additional financial support to avoid dilution. This collaboration is expected to help bridge the valuation gap of Antilles Gold’s securities and secure alternative financing options for future projects.

Antilles Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development of copper and gold mines. It is involved in a joint venture in Cuba, aiming to capitalize on its investment in the Minera La Victoria SA mining company.

