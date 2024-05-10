Antilles Gold Ltd Initiates Asset Liquidation

Antilles Gold Ltd (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Ltd has announced the Dominican Republic Government’s release of the company’s surplus assets, previously garnished since 2019, allowing them to initiate a sales campaign for the equipment valued at approximately A$3.9 million. The assets, which have lost value during the garnishment period, are from the completed Las Lagunas gold tailings retreatment project. The company continues to focus on developing mining projects in Cuba through its joint venture with GeoMinera SA, targeting gold, silver, antimony, and copper deposits.

