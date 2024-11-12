Anteris Technologies Moves Forward with Nasdaq IPO Plans

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies has received court approval for the dispatch of a supplementary scheme booklet, paving the way for its IPO on Nasdaq by the end of 2024. The company continues to recommend that shareholders and optionholders vote in favor of the proposed schemes at the rescheduled meetings on December 3, 2024. This development marks significant progress in Anteris’s strategic plans, promising potential growth for investors.

For further insights into AU:AVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.