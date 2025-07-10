Antares Vision Group Acquires Stake in Genuine Way to Enhance FMCG Traceability and Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Antares Vision SpA ( (IT:AV) ) has issued an announcement.

Antares Vision Group has acquired a minority stake in Genuine Way, an Italian scale-up specializing in creating direct links between FMCG brands and consumers. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Antares Vision’s traceability solutions with a consumer engagement module, leveraging Genuine Way’s technology to improve customer loyalty and engagement. The collaboration will also introduce a SaaS solution for supply chain transparency and offer Genuine Way’s solutions to Antares Vision’s clients, expanding its market reach and creating upselling opportunities. The partnership is expected to drive growth and innovation in the FMCG sector, particularly in Italy and Europe, by transforming brand-consumer interactions and enhancing digital engagement.

More about Antares Vision SpA

Antares Vision Group is an Italian multinational company specializing in traceability and quality control, ensuring product safety and supply chain transparency. It operates in the Life Science, Cosmetic, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors, providing innovative technologies for quality control, end-to-end traceability, and integrated data management. The company is a world leader in drug traceability and supports companies in digitizing processes to improve sustainability, efficiency, productivity, and visibility.

